RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OPP stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 587,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

