F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Short Interest Update

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 142,400.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XFIX opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.

