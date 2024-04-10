Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Short Interest Up 16,300.0% in March

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 16,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Scepter Trading Up 10.0 %

OTCMKTS:BRZL opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Scepter has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Scepter

Scepter Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc Scepter Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

