Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, a growth of 250,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Global X Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Wind Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNDY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF by 337.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

