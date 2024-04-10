AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 11,980.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 1,487.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 79,560.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

