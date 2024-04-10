Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 8,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Biome Grow Stock Performance

Shares of BIOIF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Biome Grow has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

Biome Grow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. Biome Grow Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.