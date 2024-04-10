Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 9,710.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HLPPY stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.3638 dividend. This is a boost from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

