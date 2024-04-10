WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Short Interest Up 26,554,900.0% in March

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,110,000 shares, a growth of 26,554,900.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,654,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WHFCL stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

