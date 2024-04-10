CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.01

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

LON CTPE opened at GBX 460.77 ($5.83) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. CT Private Equity Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 406 ($5.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 534 ($6.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £335.62 million, a PE ratio of 920.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 453.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 455.34.

Insider Activity at CT Private Equity Trust

In other news, insider Craig Armour purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £13,380 ($16,934.57). 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CT Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

