Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ CHY opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

