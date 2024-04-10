Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ CHY opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.