Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Pyxis Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 129.0% annually over the last three years.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.
About Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
