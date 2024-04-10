Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Pyxis Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 129.0% annually over the last three years.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

About Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXSAP Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

