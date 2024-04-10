Marble Point Loan Financing Limited Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:MPLF)

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited (LON:MPLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marble Point Loan Financing Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON MPLF opened at GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Marble Point Loan Financing has a 12-month low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.53.

About Marble Point Loan Financing

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is a hedge fund launched and managed by Marble Point Credit Partners LLC. Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is domiciled in United States.

