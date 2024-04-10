ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1745 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of SMHB stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

