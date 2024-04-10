QUASA (QUA) Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $169,167.05 and $276.11 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00013816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00015785 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,784.54 or 1.00207357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011461 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00129373 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00072988 USD and is down -48.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $341.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.