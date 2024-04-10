Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $573.23 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $573.23 million and $67.83 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00013816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00015785 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,784.54 or 1.00207357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011461 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00129373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.06048925 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $69,887,482.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

