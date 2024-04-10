Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 42.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.
DigitalOcean Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,723.72, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.80.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalOcean
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.