Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 68,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.93.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $176.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

