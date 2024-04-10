Hologic’s (HOLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 96.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Hologic by 186.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 18.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 139,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

