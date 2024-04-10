Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,781 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.07.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.77 and its 200 day moving average is $215.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

