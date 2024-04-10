EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded to Market Perform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.57.

NYSE:EQT opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

