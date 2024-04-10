Segment Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,977 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.