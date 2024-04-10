Optas LLC Buys 57 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Optas LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $227,750,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $8,116,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $207.23 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.46 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

