Optas LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Down 1.6 %

FAST stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.