Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,270 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,614,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

