Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.82.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

