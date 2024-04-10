Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

