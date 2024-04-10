Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $285.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

