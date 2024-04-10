Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its position in Generac by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 607.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,956,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.