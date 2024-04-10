Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $739,834,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $267,647,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

