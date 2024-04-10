Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,800 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJR. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $22.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

