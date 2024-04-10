Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 881 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

