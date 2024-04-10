Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.83. 449,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,705,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 10,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $100,215.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,255.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,446,000 after acquiring an additional 49,160 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.