Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Down 3.3%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.07 and last traded at $54.07. 120,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,495,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $60,452,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,207.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $60,452,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 422,279 shares of company stock worth $26,174,364. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,003,000 after buying an additional 85,701 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $12,558,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,277,000 after purchasing an additional 677,098 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

