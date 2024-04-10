Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 22,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 38,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
Abacus Life Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Abacus Life during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Abacus Life during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000.
Abacus Life Company Profile
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
