Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Up 4.9%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.68. 476,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,323,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KTOS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,369.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,038 shares of company stock worth $738,519 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,824,000 after purchasing an additional 229,472 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

