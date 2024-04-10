Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 138,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,101,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 206.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 666,366 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $11,277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 124.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

