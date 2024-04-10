Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Trading Up 5.8%

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 139,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 703,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Veris Residential

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -17.07%.

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Veris Residential by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 689,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Veris Residential by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 82,897 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Veris Residential by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Veris Residential by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.