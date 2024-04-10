Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 680,055 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 609,218 shares.The stock last traded at $7.75 and had previously closed at $7.68.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1037 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
