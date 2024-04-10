Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 680,055 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 609,218 shares.The stock last traded at $7.75 and had previously closed at $7.68.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1037 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.