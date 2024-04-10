Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,017,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the previous session’s volume of 766,076 shares.The stock last traded at $63.57 and had previously closed at $63.56.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,512 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,596,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,281,000 after purchasing an additional 108,583 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,132,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,182,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

