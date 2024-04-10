Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,017,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the previous session’s volume of 766,076 shares.The stock last traded at $63.57 and had previously closed at $63.56.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
