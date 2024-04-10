SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.30

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 65.30 and last traded at 64.89, with a volume of 100359 shares. The stock had previously closed at 64.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 63.17.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is 49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $229,844,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $99,595,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 997,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

