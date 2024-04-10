easyJet (LON:EZJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $583.40

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 583.40 ($7.38) and last traded at GBX 582.40 ($7.37), with a volume of 3369074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.80 ($7.05).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EZJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.86) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 690 ($8.73) to GBX 680 ($8.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 611 ($7.73).

Get easyJet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EZJ

easyJet Trading Down 0.1 %

easyJet Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 554.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 487.63. The firm has a market cap of £4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,333.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. easyJet’s payout ratio is presently 1,162.79%.

About easyJet

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.