SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $27.50

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $27.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.74.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at $287,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,428 shares of company stock worth $167,147. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,835,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,387,000 after buying an additional 810,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 356,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 66.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,805,000 after purchasing an additional 880,971 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

