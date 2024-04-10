NXM (NXM) Market Cap Reaches $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00013790 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001485 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00015531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,892.54 or 0.99910182 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011362 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00130006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

