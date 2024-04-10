International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.2%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.83 and last traded at $189.59. 371,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,951,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

The firm has a market cap of $173.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.71 and a 200-day moving average of $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

