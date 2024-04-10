B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 146,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 210,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 71,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $334.44 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

