Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.34. 1,762,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,033,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

