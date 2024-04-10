The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.30

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

LON:MRC opened at GBX 224.48 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 177.20 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.91). The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,716.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 208.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Mercantile Investment Trust

In other news, insider Rachel Beagles acquired 11,400 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £24,852 ($31,454.25). In related news, insider Rachel Beagles bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852 ($31,454.25). Also, insider Damien Maltarp acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £10,600 ($13,416.02). Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

