So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

So-Young International Stock Up 2.6 %

So-Young International stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 million, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Institutional Trading of So-Young International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 45,313 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

