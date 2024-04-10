Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Plans Dividend of GBX 26.65

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.65 ($0.34) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PHNX opened at GBX 546 ($6.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3,900.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 614.20 ($7.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 497.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 445 ($5.63) to GBX 525 ($6.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.40 ($8.00).

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 16,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.00), for a total value of £90,116.88 ($114,057.56). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £210,605.14 ($266,555.04). 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

