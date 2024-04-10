Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Plans Dividend of GBX 26.65

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNXGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.65 ($0.34) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

PHNX opened at GBX 546 ($6.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3,900.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 614.20 ($7.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 497.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 445 ($5.63) to GBX 525 ($6.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.40 ($8.00).

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phoenix Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Phoenix Group

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 16,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.00), for a total value of £90,116.88 ($114,057.56). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £210,605.14 ($266,555.04). 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Read More

Dividend History for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

