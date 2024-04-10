Croghan Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Croghan Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CHBH opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27.
About Croghan Bancshares
